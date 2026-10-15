 Former IAS Officer Divya Mittal Launches Jan Neeti Bharat Party, Announces Plans To Contest 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Video
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HomeIndiaFormer IAS Officer Divya Mittal Launches Jan Neeti Bharat Party, Announces Plans To Contest 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Video

Former IAS Officer Divya Mittal Launches Jan Neeti Bharat Party, Announces Plans To Contest 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Video

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal launched her political party, Jan Neeti Bharat, on Thursday and announced plans to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She said the party aims to put people at the centre of policymaking and ensure government accountability throughout its five-year term.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Former IAS Officer Divya Mittal Launches Jan Neeti Bharat Party, Announces Plans To Contest 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Video
Former IAS Officer Divya Mittal Launches Jan Neeti Bharat Party, Announces Plans To Contest 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Video |

Lucknow: Former IAS officer Divya Mittal, who recently opted for voluntary retirement from service, on Thursday announced her political party, Jan Neeti Bharat, and said it will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In a video message on X, Mittal said the party will focus on making people central to policymaking and ensuring that the government remains accountable to them throughout its five-year term, rather than only on election day.

"Politics rules over you. In Jan Neeti, you will be the ones who rule," she said, announcing the party's name and its decision to contest the state polls due early next year.

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Mittal, an alumna of IIT Delhi, IIM Bengaluru and a former Wall Street trader, resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after a 13-year career on August 30. She announced her entry into politics on September 29.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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