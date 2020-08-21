Former HT journalist shares ordeal of losing her job over a tweet

On July 2, Hindustan Times said it was suspending one of its journalists Srishti Jaswal after the controversy erupted over her tweets on Hindu god Lord Krishna. Several Twitterati had called her tweets ‘derogatory and Hinduphobic’.

After the controversy, Jaswal even apologised for her tweet on July 3. However, Jaswal had to lose her job. She also had to face "online abuse and trolling" almost for a month.

In an article written for Stories Asia, she shared her story of losing her job over a tweet. Describing her ordeal, Jaswal wrote that for last one month, she has been on the receiving end of "endless murder and rape threats".

Following the incidence, Jaswal was dismissed by her employer - Hindustan Times and the trolling even followed her family in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.