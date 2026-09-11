Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Faces Fresh Jail Trouble As Mobile Phone, ₹1 Lakh SIM Linked To DJ Halli Riot Convict |

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who is serving life sentence in connection with rape case is in trouble again for illegally posessing mobile phone inside the jail.

Worst is that the police have traced the origin of the SIM card used by Prajwal to a rioter, who was part of attacking D J Halli police station in 2020 and serving seven years imprisonment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Last week, the Prisons officials conducted a surprise raid on all the cells at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. A mobile phone was found in the barrack of Prajwal Revanna , which had OTT Apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime downloaded. The mobile phone was sent to the forensic laboratory for further testing.

Though Prajwal Revanna denied possessing or using the mobile phone, the police said that the SIM used by Prajwal was purchased in Punganur, Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Police said that Tousif Siddiq, one of the convicts in DJ Halli police station attack had procured the SIM through his relative living in Punganur.

When Prajwal was sent to jail in connection with a sexual assault case, Tousif Siddiq, Prathap Roy from West Bengal, Manjunath and others were in the jail. Meanwhile, Tousif Siddiq was admitted to a hospital, where his relative had handed over the SIM to him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Manjunath had procured a mobile phone through his friend Naveen. The prisons warder Prakash Gavde was aware of the fact that Manjunath had a mobile, while Tousif Siddiq had a SIM card. Through Prathap Roy, the warder passed on both mobile and SIM to Prajwal, the police said.

According to police, Prajwal had paid ₹ one lakh for SIM alone and paid separately for the handset. He had also downloaded OTT apps on his mobile phone and used to watch programs. During the FSL investigation, it was revealed that Prajwal had more than 173 videos and most of them were porn videos, which he had deleted after watching them.

The police have arrested seven persons with respect to the mobile phone episode, including Prajwal Revanna, warder Prakash Gavde, Tousif Siddiq, Manjunath, Prathap Roy and others.