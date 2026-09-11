Congress Vs Congress Over BRICS: Shashi Tharoor Backs Summit, Counters P Chidambaram’s Questions Over India’s Gains

Left: Tharoor| Right: Chidambaram |

New Delhi: A day after Congress MP P Chidambaram questioned the “tangible benefits” India has gained from BRICS, his party colleague Shashi Tharoor has struck a contrasting note, praising the grouping and highlighting its significance for India’s global diplomatic outreach.

Speaking ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Tharoor said India’s hosting of the high-profile grouping demonstrates its “diplomatic convening power” and provides an important platform for the Global South.

“First of all, we're providing an important platform for the Global South. You know, the Global South is over 100 countries, but here we have 11 key players from the Global South who collectively represent much of the diversity of views, as well as the range of countries that we are essentially chairing on this particular occasion,” he said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Tharoor further underlined the scale of the grouping, saying the 11 BRICS countries represent a majority of the world’s population and account for 41 per cent of global GDP.

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BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari targeted the opposition party after Tharoor praised the grouping and highlighted its significance for India.

Sharing a video of Tharoor’s remarks on X, Bhandari, national media co-incharge and national spokesperson of the BJP, said, “Congress exposes Congress! Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, 'BRICS happening in India is a matter of huge prestige for Bharat.' Congress MP exposes 'Naraz Fufa' of Congress who were opposing BRICS on instructions of Rahul Gandhi!”

Bhandari’s remarks came a day after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the tangible benefits India has gained from BRICS. On Wednesday, Chidambaram said he had not seen any significant outcomes from the last two or three BRICS meetings.

Pointing out that India is part of several multilateral groupings, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20 and QUAD, Chidambaram questioned what concrete benefits the country had received from them.

“I don't know how many Presidents and how many Prime Ministers are coming. I don't think the last two or three BRICS summits have resulted in tangible benefits or tangible results,” Chidambaram told news agency ANI.