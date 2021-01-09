Former Gujarat CM and Congress leader Madhav Singh Solanki passes away

Madhav Singh Solanki, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Gujarat, has passed away.

Born on 30 July 1927, Solanki was a leader of Indian National Congress party and a former External Affairs minister of India. He also served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat four times.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of the leader and tweeted, "Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti (sic)."

"Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had (sic)," he added.