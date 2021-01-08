'Kudos to your late father': PM Modi 'touched' by a tweet over dedicated freight corridors

On Thursday, the Prime Minister said the speed of the goods and freight train has reached 90 kmph as compared to 25 kmph, which is thrice more than earlier.

He also flagged off world's first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 km in length 'Container Train' virtually between Haryana's new Ateli and Rajasthan's New Krishnanagar. Speaking about the double stack freight train, Modi said, "Today from Haryana's New Ateli and Rajasthan's New Krishnagar, a new double stack 1.5 km long goods train has been flagged off. This is a big achievement. India is one of the few countries which has such a facility." He also hailed the engineers, labour, railway officials for their role. He emphasised that the day is important for the farmers, businessman of the Delhi-NCR as this project has brought new hopes for them.

"Whether it is the Eastern or Western DFC, this is not only for modern freight trains and advanced freight route, but this is a corridor for the rapid development of the country and it will become the foundation for the new growth centre," Modi said.

Modi pointed out that the newly inaugurated EDFC corridor started proving to be the new development centre and has started showing its results. "Same work will be done by WDFC in Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. In Haryana and Rajasthan this corridor will prove a milestone for the businesses in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan," he said.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects undertaken by the government, entailing a cost of around Rs 81,459 crore.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has been set up as a Special Purpose Vehicle to plan, develop, mobilise financial resources, construct, maintain and operate the EDFC.

In the first phase, the organisation will construct the Western DFC (1,504 route km) and Eastern DFC (1,856 route km), a total of 3,360 route km.

