Former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Naik, celebrates birthday: A look at his life and contributions to Indian politics

Ram Naik is a prominent Indian politician and the former Governor of Uttar Pradesh. He was born on April 16, 1934, in Atpadi, a town in the Sangli district of Maharashtra. On the occasion of his birthday, it is worth taking a look at his life and career.

Naik started his political career as a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a right-wing political party that later became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1962, representing the Jana Sangh, and went on to serve as a member of the assembly for six terms. In 1994, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mumbai North constituency, and he served as a member of parliament for four terms.

During his time in the Lok Sabha, Naik held several important positions, including Minister of State for Railways and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He also served as the BJP's national vice president from 1998 to 2000.

In 2014, Naik was appointed as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, a position he held until 2019. As Governor, he played an important role in the state's development, and he was known for his efforts to promote education and cultural activities. He was also instrumental in improving law and order in the state, and he worked closely with the state government to promote economic growth and investment.

Naik has been recognized for his contributions to Indian politics and society. In 1997, he was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors, in recognition of his public service. He has also received several other awards and honors, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Hindu Ratna Award in 2005 and the National Citizen Award in 2008.