Happy Birthday Emma Watson: 15 Books recommended by the Harry Potter sensation that are easily available in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023

A feminist and an ardent reader, fans of Emma Watson have been very fortunate to have witnessed a side to their favourite Hermione Granger. A UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Emma has acquired respectability for being a voracious reader

In January 2016, the now 33-year old actress started Our Shared Shelf on Goodreads in an attempt to encourage and recommend titles to book lovers. Sit back and enjoy this breezy list of 15 titles that are readily available in India

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

All About Love by Bell Hooks

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

The Circle by Dave Eggers

1984 by George Orwell

Modern Romance by Aziz Ansari

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini

The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

