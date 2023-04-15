Happy Birthday Emma Watson: 15 Books recommended by the Harry Potter sensation that are easily available in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023
A feminist and an ardent reader, fans of Emma Watson have been very fortunate to have witnessed a side to their favourite Hermione Granger. A UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Emma has acquired respectability for being a voracious reader
In January 2016, the now 33-year old actress started Our Shared Shelf on Goodreads in an attempt to encourage and recommend titles to book lovers. Sit back and enjoy this breezy list of 15 titles that are readily available in India
The Color Purple by Alice Walker
All About Love by Bell Hooks
Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi
The Circle by Dave Eggers
1984 by George Orwell
Modern Romance by Aziz Ansari
The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro
The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand
One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami
A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger
The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
