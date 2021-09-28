Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned from Congress, to join Trinamool Congress tomorrow

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, who quit the Congress party on Monday, will join the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) tomorrow, reported news agency ANI.

He has left for Kolkata today ahead of his induction into TMC. Speaking to reporters at the Dabolim international airport, Faleiro was non-committal about either joining the TMC or heading the West Bengal-based party's operations in Goa, which is headed for polls in early 2022.

"I have not decided (heading the party's Goa wing). I have just resigned yesterday. I am working out my fight against the BJP," Faleiro told reporters.

When asked if he was scheduled to join the TMC in Kolkata, Faleiro said: "I will let you know".

On Monday, Faleiro resigned as an MLA and a primary member of the Congress party claiming the state party unit is run by a "coterie" of leaders. He praised TMC chief Mamata Banerjee saying the country needs a leader like her to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Faleiro, who represented Navelim seat, described the Goa Congress unit as "a cruel parody of what the Congress stands for".

In his resignation letter, Faleiro also accused former AICC Goa Desk in-charge Digvijaya Singh, without naming him, of stopping him to stake claim to form the government in 2017 despite the Congress having the required number of MLAs on its side.

"I was prevented from going to the governor by the AICC desk in-charge and was asked to wait till we had 24 MLAs, a decision that eventually cost us the government and allowed the BJP to steal the mandate through manipulations and inducements," he alleged.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:05 PM IST