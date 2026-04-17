Former Delhi CM Atishi’s Father Passes Away; AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Offers Condolences

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Vijay Singh, father of former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena, has passed away, prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and supporters.

His demise marks a personal loss for the Delhi CM, with party colleagues and well-wishers extending support to the grieving family.

Manish Sisodia Leads Condolences

Senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed his condolences, remembering Vijay Singh for his lifelong commitment to education and values.

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Sharing a family photograph of Atishi with her father, Sisodia paid tribute to his contribution as an academic and a guiding influence.

A Life Dedicated To Education

Vijay Singh was a retired professor at University of Delhi and was known for his dedication to academics and social values.

He is survived by his wife, Tripta Wahi, who is also an academic. The couple was associated with intellectual and social circles, and were known for their engagement in public discourse.

Political And Social Background

Vijay Singh and his wife were often described as having left-leaning ideological views and were involved in academic and social activism.

They had also been part of discussions and controversies in the past, including their association with a committee that supported a mercy petition related to the 2001 Indian Parliament attack case.

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Tributes Pour In

Following the news of his passing, social media was flooded with messages of condolence, with many users posting “Om Shanti” and expressing solidarity with Atishi and her family.

The tributes reflected both personal and political support, highlighting Vijay Singh’s influence as a teacher and parent.