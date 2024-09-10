 Former CM Bhupesh Baghel Slams Sai Government Over FIR Against Former Minister Mohammad Akbar
Accuses BJP is doing vendetta politics

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Raipur (Chhatisgarh) : Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has strongly criticized the Sai government for lodging an FIR against former minister Mohammad Akbar. Baghel questioned the legitimacy of the FIR, pointing out that Akbar’s name was not mentioned in the application, and that the alleged suicide note lacks the deceased’s signature. Despite these inconsistencies, Baghel emphasized that the police proceeded to file the FIR without waiting for a handwriting expert's analysis.

Baghel highlighted the inconsistency in how cases are handled, noting that the suicide note of BJP leader Santosh Patel, who committed suicide in the Darshiwan Assembly constituency, was not made public. He suggested that the inclusion of Akbar’s name in the current case was driven by personal and political vendetta by the BJP government and its leaders.

He further alleged that the actions against Akbar were part of a larger scheme to tarnish his reputation due to personal enmity, similar to the targeting of Congress leaders Devendra Yadav and Shiv Dahariya.

Baghel also commented on internal strife within the BJP, observing that party leaders are increasingly expressing their frustrations through letters, signaling dissatisfaction with their own government. He claimed that, with no significant issues to address, the BJP is attempting to divert public attention by targeting Congress leaders and activists.

Responding to criticisms from BJP leaders about Congress's focus on unemployment, Baghel defended his party’s stance, asserting that discussing unemployment is not an act of treason or an offence.

He also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement made abroad, calling it a disparaging remark against India. Baghel questioned how someone could speak so negatively about the country that has nurtured them.

Baghel’s remarks reflect ongoing tensions between Congress and BJP, underscoring the political dynamics and controversies surrounding the current government’s administrative actions.

