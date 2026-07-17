Former BKTC Officer Arrested In Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Case | X - @netamakerIndia

A retired employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chamoli police for allegedly stealing cash from the donation room of the Badrinath temple. Police said CCTV footage showed the former temple officer, Rajendra Chauhan, pocketing money on three occasions before he retired on June 30.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Mahadev Uniyal of the Badrinath police station, the CCTV footage captured Chauhan allegedly stealing cash on June 22, June 25 and June 29. Based on the evidence, he was arrested on Friday afternoon and will be produced before a court on Saturday.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Based on the leads provided by former temple officer of Badrinath Temple Rajendra Chauhan, the accused in the alleged donation theft at Badrinath Temple, raids are currently underway at his premises in the Badrinath Dham area.



Chauhan was arrested today… pic.twitter.com/wIqzqiuhdp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2026

CCTV trail widens the probe

The latest arrest comes days after police arrested suspended BKTC employee Pramod Nautiyal, who was working as a personal assistant in the office of the BKTC chairman. Police believe the two suspects may have acted together. Uniyal said the primary evidence points towards a conspiracy, but further interrogation is needed to determine the full extent of Chauhan's role.

Police will also approach the sessions court on Saturday to seek Nautiyal's police custody. He was arrested on Sunday and later sent to 14-day judicial custody. According to the SHO, CCTV footage from four donation counting days, June 22, June 25, June 29 and July 2, allegedly showed Nautiyal stealing money on all four occasions.

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Multiple inquiries underline seriousness of case

Nautiyal was responsible for handling VIP protocol and supervising donation counting at the Badrinath temple. According to the BKTC, he joined the committee in 2003 and became a permanent employee in 2014. Despite the arrests, police have not recovered any stolen cash, gold or silver coins. The only item recovered so far is a Shaligram stone. Police said Nautiyal has denied the allegations during questioning and has been avoiding their questions.

Read Also Badrinath Temple Employee Arrested Over Alleged Misappropriation of Devotee Donations From Dehradun

The developments have also led to administrative action within the temple committee. Sandish Mehta, who was in charge of the donation counting centre, was shifted out on Wednesday. BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangar said no irregularity had been found against Mehta, but he was replaced due to certain deficiencies in the donation weighing process. Kedar Singh Rawat, an employee attached to the puja office, has been given the responsibility.

The alleged theft is now being investigated on multiple fronts, reflecting the seriousness of the matter. A four-member internal committee constituted by the BKTC has submitted its preliminary report to the committee chairman. At the same time, the Chamoli police SIT continues its investigation, while a high-level committee formed by the Uttarakhand government is carrying out an independent inquiry.