Badrinath Temple Employee Arrested Over Alleged Misappropriation of Devotee Donations From Dehradun | X - ANI

Dehradun: Police have arrested an absconding employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee in connection with the alleged misappropriation of devotees' offerings at the Badrinath Temple. Accused Pramod Nautiyal was arrested from Dehradun late on Sunday night after evading arrest for several days.

Police said Nautiyal was taken into custody at around 11 pm and is being brought to Badrinath for questioning and further legal proceedings.

Investigators had been searching for the accused after collecting evidence in the case and conducting raids at several suspected hideouts. His arrest came after sustained efforts by a special police team.

#WATCH | Gopeshwar | Accused Pramod Nautiyal, who was arrested by the SIT in Dehradun in connection with the alleged theft of donation money from Shri Badrinath Dham Temple, was produced before the Gopeshwar Court by the SIT today pic.twitter.com/QKGERe83ii — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2026

The case surfaced after complaints of financial irregularities in the handling and deposit of donations received at the temple. During the preliminary inquiry, investigators found indications of alleged discrepancies in the donation amount, following which an FIR was registered against the employee. Nautiyal had been on the run since the case was lodged.

Police officials said the accused will be questioned to ascertain whether other individuals were involved in the alleged fraud. Investigators are also examining financial records, documents and transaction details linked to the temple's donation management system.

The investigation gathered further momentum after police scrutinised CCTV footage of the donation counting process. Officials said footage from June 25 shows Nautiyal allegedly carrying bundles of currency notes out of the counting room, adding to the evidence already collected in the case.

According to police, donations at the Badrinath temple are usually counted every three to four days. The counting was carried out on June 25, June 29 and July 2, and CCTV recordings from all three dates have been seized and are being examined sequentially.

Police have also taken possession of the internal inquiry report prepared by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee along with other documents related to the case.

Investigators on Sunday recorded statements of committee employees who were present during the donation counting process. More than a dozen people, including Nautiyal, were in the counting room on July 2. Some local seers, who regularly participate in the donation counting process, were also present that day and are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Police said the probe is being conducted in a fair and transparent manner and action will be taken against all those found responsible based on the evidence collected.