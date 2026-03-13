Former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav Takes Oath As Nagaland Governor |

Patna: Veteran politician and former Bihar assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday was sworn in as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland at the Lok Bhavan in Kohima.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ashutosh Kumar at a simple ceremony in presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other officials.

Besides the CM, the oath-taking ceremony was also graced by Deputy Chief Ministers Yanthungo Patton and T R Zeliang, members of the state Cabinet, and top civil, security and military officials. The Chief Minister congratulated Yadav on assuming charge as the Governor of Nagaland.

President Droupadi Murmu on March 5 announced the appointment and transfer of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across six states and two union territories. As part of the reshuffle, Yadav was appointed the Governor of Nagaland.

The 73-year old Yadav, in his illustrious political career, also held the posts of Bihar BJP president, and state road construction minister, and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly. He succeeds Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who had been holding the additional charge of Nagaland since August 25 last year while serving as the Governor of Manipur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yadav joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1969 and later became active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1971. In February 2024, he was elected as the 17th Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. His appointment as the Governor of Nagaland is seen as recognition of his long political career and contributions to public life. He represented Patna Sahib Assembly constituency, earlier known as the Patna East constituency, for seven consecutive terms.

Also Watch:

After taking oath, Yadav wrote on ‘X’, “Today, I had the privilege of taking the oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland. The oath-taking ceremony was administered by the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Shri Ashutosh Kumar Ji. On this occasion, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, Dr Neiphiu Rio Ji, his cabinet colleagues, distinguished guests, senior officials, and invited guests were present. I pledge to serve the people of the state with complete dedication to Nagaland's great traditions, rich culture, and the welfare of its people."