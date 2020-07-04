Forest officer slams NDTV for calling a 'struggling' elephant's video 'heartwarming'

Ever since the tragic demise of a pregnant elephant that died by eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers caused an outrage, social media has become all the more sensitive towards the wild.

In a recent video shared by NDTV of an elephant family trying to cope with the barricades alongside the road has invited social media fury. The vide that has been filmed in Malappuram, Kerala, shows a female elephant with her two babies trying to graze alongside a busy road.

However, seeing her youngest have difficulty crossing a barricade, the mother tries to teach it how to, but after several failed attempts, she offers help.

While some netizens were in awe of the gesture touting it as ‘Moms will be moms”, there were those who didn’t enjoy the media outlet cashing on the ‘struggle’ of wild animals.

NDTV posted the video on its Twitter handle headlined as, “A heartwarming viral video captures the moment an elephant helped a young one climb over a concrete barrier in Kerala.”

Forest officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video and wrote, “Its not heartwarming. Its story of a struggling family. And what we can do to mitigate that. For many such recorded & un-recorded incidents.”