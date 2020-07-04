Forest officer slams NDTV for calling a 'struggling' elephant's video 'heartwarming'

Ever since the tragic demise of a pregnant elephant that died by eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers caused an outrage, social media has become all the more sensitive towards the wild.
In a recent video shared by NDTV of an elephant family trying to cope with the barricades alongside the road has invited social media fury. The vide that has been filmed in Malappuram, Kerala, shows a female elephant with her two babies trying to graze alongside a busy road.
However, seeing her youngest have difficulty crossing a barricade, the mother tries to teach it how to, but after several failed attempts, she offers help.
While some netizens were in awe of the gesture touting it as ‘Moms will be moms”, there were those who didn’t enjoy the media outlet cashing on the ‘struggle’ of wild animals.
NDTV posted the video on its Twitter handle headlined as, “A heartwarming viral video captures the moment an elephant helped a young one climb over a concrete barrier in Kerala.”
Forest officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video and wrote, “Its not heartwarming. Its story of a struggling family. And what we can do to mitigate that. For many such recorded & un-recorded incidents.”
Another Twitter user commented, “Heartwarming? More like Heart Wrenching. Animals should be allowed free routes to move in their own habitat.”
Earlier, wild elephant which strayed into human settlement areas near Pooyankuutti in Ernakulam district and fell into a well, was rescued after 4 hours of operation.
The wild elephant according to experts is around seven years old and it was in the morning that locals found the elephant in a well.
Soon the forest officials also arrived and the local populace was up in arms and staged a protest demanding an assurance from the forest officials that they would either dig trenches or put up an electric fence in the forest areas that lie close to human settlement.
Following the protests, the forest department officials assured the locals that in a matter of six months, they would set up electric fence, which will ward off these wild animals from entering the human settlement areas.
Then a JCB machine was put into service and the side of the well was broken down which made a way for the elephant to come out of the well.
Soon the elephant walked free and went to the road where a good number of two wheelers of those who came to watch the recovery act were kept.
Expressing its ire, the elephant kicked away two wheelers and jumped the road side fence and entered the free flowing stream and swam across it and walked into the dense forest.
Last month another wild elephant which strayed from the forest had fallen into a well and was rescued.
