 Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaForeign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule

Foreign minister S Jaishankar's Pakistan visit has marked first such visit by a senior Indian minister in last 9 years. Although Jaishankar will attend the SCO meet. There will be no bilateral meet with Pakistan. Both countries have ruled this out.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives for the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government, in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. | ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday (October 15) to attend Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) meet. His plane landed at Nur Khan airbase on Tuesday afternoon. Jaishankar was greeted by senior Pakistani officials at the airbase after he landed.

Jaishankar's Pakistan visit marks first such visit by a senior Indian minister in nine years. Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had visited Pakistan in 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit is going to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be no bilateral talks between India and Pakistan even on the sidelines of the SCO meet. Indo-Pak relations have remained frosty over terrorism and variety of other issues.

India however, has made positive statements in the run-up to the SCO meet. Earlier on Tuesday, India said that it continues to remain actively engaged in SCO.

FPJ Shorts
81% Of Indian Schoolgirls Only Discuss Periods With Mothers: Survey Reveals Alarming Reality About Menstrual Hygiene
81% Of Indian Schoolgirls Only Discuss Periods With Mothers: Survey Reveals Alarming Reality About Menstrual Hygiene
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Varun Dhawan Hopes Bollywood Offers More Action Roles To Him: 'Only South Industry Is Giving Me Great Opportunities Right Now'
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant
'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement in New Delhi.

S Jaishankar SCO Meet Schedule: Tuesday, October 15

7 pm - 8:30 pm: On Tuesday, Jaishankar will attend an informal dinner hosted by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as the latter welcomes delegates from member nations.

S Jaishankar SCO Meet Schedule: Wednesday, October 16

10:00 am to 10:15 am: Group photo of leaders

10:20 am - 1:05 pm: The Indian foreign minister will attend SCO Plenary session at Plenary Hall, Jinnah Convention Centre.

1:10 pm - 1:30 pm: Signing of documents

2:00 pm - 3:30 pm: Official lunch

4:00 pm: Departure

Jaishankar recently said that India would 'certainly like to have good relations with Pakistan' like any good neighbour.

But he made clear that cross-border terrorism and Pakistani support remains a key issue and overlooking this would amount to 'indulging in wishful thinking'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CEC Rajiv Kumar Rejects 'EVM-Pager' Hacking Charge By Congress

CEC Rajiv Kumar Rejects 'EVM-Pager' Hacking Charge By Congress

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh By-polls On November 13; Candidate Names Awaited

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Islamabad To Attend SCO Meet: Know His Schedule

'Nonsense': ECI Expresses Anger Over News Outlets Airing Election Results After Initial Few Mins Of...

'Nonsense': ECI Expresses Anger Over News Outlets Airing Election Results After Initial Few Mins Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...