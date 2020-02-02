For the first time, we have a government talking about reforms: Jaishankar

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed Narendra Modi-led government for its efforts for evacuating Indians from coronavirus-hit China. Speaking at an event Jaishankar also said that for the for the first time the country has got a government who is talking about reforms and development.
While addressing an event, Jaishankar said, "A reason I joined politics is that I saw a government talking about reforms. For the first time, we have a government for which reform means nutrition, girl's education, middle-class services. Then I thought I should also contribute to bringing about a reform."
He also said that "In 5 years, under this government, we have developed a system by which any Indian in trouble anywhere in the world, we look after them. We are there for them. We are there for them. People today go out with confidence that if something will happen, their government will be there to back them."
"Even today, for example, many of our students were there in the Chinese city of Wuhan. We have worked really hard and brought them back," he added.
Earlier on January 15, that India has been "prisoner of its past image" and the country must get over it, noting that an effort to "rebalance" its approach in dealing with key challenges was underway.
Answering a question at the Raisina Dialogue on how his ministry is dealing with criticism over Kashmir, NRC, and the new citizenship law, he said the key question should be whether India is going to define itself or will it allow others to define it.
"One aspect of re-balancing where India is concerned is today are we going to define ourselves or are we going to let other people define us. I would like to believe that it is the first. That is my political outlook and that of my party," he said. He said it is important to reflect on how India responded to common challenges that were faced by many countries globally.
(Inputs from PTI)
