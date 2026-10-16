For The First Time Since Independence, Northeast India Gets Dedicated Visa Application Centre In Guwahati, Covering 29 Schengen Nations | Video | X / @CMOfficeAssam

Guwahati: In a major boost to international connectivity and diplomatic integration for Northeast India, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the region’s first dedicated Visa Application Centre in Guwahati. Established by VFS Global at the Inter-State Bus Terminal complex in Khanapara, the new facility marks a significant milestone for the region, eliminating the decades-long need for residents across the eight northeastern states to travel to Delhi or Kolkata for foreign visa applications.

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​The newly inaugurated centre will immediately process visa applications for Cyprus, Egypt, Ireland, Japan, Malta, Morocco, and the United Kingdom, alongside handling Schengen visa applications covering 29 European nations. Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma emphasized that the centre brings international travel services directly to the doorstep of the region, fundamentally bridging the geographical distance between the Northeast and the global community while aligning with the Union Government's Act East Policy.

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​The development coincides with a major aviation milestone for the region. Beginning October 27, Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport will operate under a new hub-and-spoke international immigration arrangement designated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Under this model, international passengers completing immigration formalities in Guwahati will no longer need to repeat the process at secondary Indian transit airports. The airport, which already connects to Dubai, Singapore, and Bhutan, is set to launch new direct flight services to Bangkok on the same day, establishing Guwahati as a strategic international gateway for eastern India.

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​The infrastructure expansion follows unprecedented growth in the state's travel sector. Official data released during the event revealed that Assam recorded over 6 crore tourist visits—including more than 2.41 lakh foreign nationals—over the last decade spanning FY 2016–17 to FY 2025–26. Bolstering this international engagement, major foreign governments including Australia, Japan, and all 27 European Union member states recently revised their travel advisories for Assam, citing substantial improvements in the state's security environment.

​The inaugural ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including state Transport Minister Charan Boro, Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, VFS Global South Asia COO Yummi Talwar, alongside diplomats representing nations such as France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Italy.