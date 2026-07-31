Following Air India, IndiGo Joins Hands With Ministry Of Tourism For 'Incredible India' Campaign |

Mumbai: In a major boost to India’s inbound tourism push, low-cost carrier IndiGo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian government's Ministry of Tourism, launching a global joint initiative titled “Incredible India by IndiGo”. ​The alliance comes just days after full-service carrier Air India inked a similar non-exclusive pact with the Union Ministry, signaling a concerted, dual-track effort by the country’s leading airlines to position India as a premier destination for leisure, cultural and business travel.

​The new initiative aims to drive international tourist arrivals into India by highlighting the country’s rich heritage, geographical diversity and modern economic momentum. Under the agreement, IndiGo and the Ministry of Tourism will co-develop destination-focused multimedia content and promotional campaigns. These assets will be deployed across both online and offline platforms – including IndiGo’s digital booking channels, airport touchpoints, and in-flight media – to engage prospective international travelers.

IndiGo's Chief Digital and Information Officer Neetan Chopra highlighted that the campaign goes beyond traditional tourism. ​"We believe India's story extends far beyond its rich cultural heritage and iconic destinations. Through 'Incredible India by IndiGo', we are proud to partner with the Ministry of Tourism to showcase a country that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, and history with progress,” he said.

​The Ministry of Tourism’s strategy of enlisting both Air India and IndiGo underscores a shift toward leveraging domestic hub carrier power to capture inbound traffic. While Air India signed its MoU earlier in the week – focusing on expanding long-haul reach, international roadshows, and transit tourism – IndiGo’s involvement expands the reach deeper into South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and key short-to-medium-haul corridors where the low-cost carrier holds dominant market share.

​Both agreements operate on a non-exclusive framework, allowing the Union Ministry to partner across carrier platforms to maximise international visibility and support target growth in foreign tourist arrivals. Global destination-led marketing under ‘Incredible India by IndiGo’ will begin rolling out across key international source markets in the coming weeks.

“​As India continues to emerge as a global centre for entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity, this initiative will offer travellers a deeper understanding of the ideas, talent, and opportunities driving the nation's growth. Together, we aim to inspire travellers around the world to discover not only India's remarkable legacy, but also its boundless potential,” Chopra said.