EAM S Jaishankar Raises Attacks On Indian Seafarers With Ukraine FM, Calls Strikes On Ships 'Unacceptable' | X

New Delhi, July 30: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he held a discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and discussed attacks on Indian seafarers.

"Glad to connect again with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, after our respective travels. Discussed attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea. Such attacks by any party are absolutely unacceptable, and India condemns them unequivocally," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Glad to connect again with FM @andrii_sybiha of Ukraine, after our respective travels.



Discussed attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea. Such attacks by any party are absolutely unacceptable and India condemns them unequivocally.



Was briefed on… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 30, 2026

He said that he was also briefed on recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict and peace negotiations, and that India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned.

"Underlined the fragility of the current international situation, with multiple conflicts in different geographies. These are impacting fuel, fertiliser and food security, especially for the Global South. Agreed to remain in touch,” he noted.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday said that it is constantly monitoring the situation of the Indian seafarers currently stranded aboard a cargo vessel at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port and has attached the "highest priority" to this incident.

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The mission said that the Indian officials are in touch with the authorities concerned to ensure the safety of all the Indian seafarers.

This comes as the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) brought attention to the situation and mentioned that at least 13 Indian seafarers are among the 15 crew members stranded aboard a cargo vessel at the Chornomorsk port as drone and missile attacks continue in the vicinity of the strategic Black Sea harbour.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI, which resulted in the tragic death of an Indian national.

The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce.

The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India’s strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)