Flying to Delhi? Here’s all you need to know about new guidelines for domestic, international passengers

In view of the fresh surge in daily infections of COVID-19, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued fresh guidelines for domestic and international passengers travelling to Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of Civil Aviation said: "Attention travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures and be a #COVID_Hero #TravelSafeTravelMindfully."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the guidelines, thermal screening of all passengers will be done on arrival. Random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases. People will only be allowed to exit after the sample collection.

"If you are travelling on a connecting flight and not leaving the airport in transit station then please refer to the detailed guidelines of the respective final destination arrival state," added the ministry.

Passengers who test positive for the virus will be quarantined at home/Covid care centres/community health centres/hospital for 10 days.

All domestic passengers have been advised to download the Arogya Setu app as per the guidelines.

International arriving passengers can check out detailed guidelines at: https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/aaiupload/AAI_Statewise_Quarantine_Guidelines_22_Nov.pdf

Here are the rules air travellers:

Health screening:

In view of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases, random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states where there has been a spurt in number for COVID-19 cases. Passengers will be allowed to exit after sample collection.

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

If you are travelling on a connecting flight and not leaving the airport in transit station then please refer to the detailed guidelines of the respective final destination arrival state.

Quarantine:

Passengers testing positive will have to quarantine for 10 days at home or Covid Care Centre (CCC)/Community Health Centre (CHC)/hospital.

International arrivals can read detailed guidelines by clicking on the official Airports Authority of India (AAI) website.

Passenger obligation:

Visitors are required to download the Aarogya Setu app.

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:38 AM IST