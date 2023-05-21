'Flexible policy of Cong led to growth of communal forces': Maulana Arshad Madani

Maulana Arshad Madani | Facebook

Flexible (lachakdaar) policy of Congress towards communalism led to the growth of communal forces in the country, said Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. He was speaking at the “All India General Meeting” of the organisation held in Azad Maidan on Sunday.

Conference held to counter atmosphere of hate

The conference was held to mainly counter the “atmosphere of (hate) prevalent in the country”, uniform civil code, national solidarity, brotherhood, communal harmony and other issues. Besides members of Jamiat from across the country, the meeting was attended by members of some of the opposition political parties, including Jitendra Awhad of NCP and Nizamuddin Rayeen of Congress.

Congress adopted flexible secular policy: Madani

“Had Congress held onto its secular policy, this stage would have not come. Communalism was very strong in the country post independence. They said Mulsim have Pakistan so India should be for Hindus. It was a promise of Congress leaders that the country will be secular. The government must keep out of religion and each person must have the right to practice their own religion. However, over a period of time, Congress adopted a flexible secular policy that led to them getting dislodged and communal forces taking over,” said Madani.

Madani said that Karnataka elections were heartening because the secular policy was clear and reflected in the manifesto of the party. "They said they will ban Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India. We have no problem if they ban 100s of such Popular Fronts but they should take action against Bajrang Dal also," said Madani.

Madani advocated children be kept away from drugs and separate boys and girls school be started by the community.

Those who bowed before British being given titles of Veer: Dariyabadi

"I want to tell Prime Minister Modi that you are able to be the prime minister because of the sacrifices of our ancestors. While we are being asked to show proof of being Hindustani, those who bowed before the British are being given titles of Veer and Bahadur," said Maulana Hakim Mehmood Dariyabadi of All India Ulema Council.

Muslims need not to give proof of being Indians: Awhad

Awhad said that Muslims did not need to give any proof of them being Indians and should not get provoked. "Maulanas were among the first ones who stood against the British and gave their heads. They are provoking you and I would say that you do not get provoked," said Awhad.

Madani claimed that Ulemas were always fighting the British and it was the members of the community who infused Independence demand in the Congress that was earlier looking to clear misgivings with the rulers.