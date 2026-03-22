Five-Time Indian National Rally Champion Hari Singh Remains Missing After Speedboat Accident In Maldives | X @ShivrattanDhil1 & @HKurusee

New Delhi: Five-time Indian National Rally champion Hari Singh remains missing following a speedboat crash in Maldives which involved seven people.

Among those who were on the speedboat which overturned early on Friday morning was industrialist Gautam Singhania.

Two people including Hari, the head of operations at JK Tyre Motorsport, are missing after the accident.

A source said both Hari and the captain remain missing but the authorities are not ruling out the possibility of their death. "Authorities in Maldives have informed that Hari Singh and the captain are believed to be trapped deep within a coral reef in the sea," a source told PTI.

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"Search teams are now going down to check but they are not ruling out the possibility of their death. Mivaan (Hari's son) is coming back to India to be with his mother and sister while Jagwant and Daman (close friends) are staying back to work with the authorities there," the source added.

Singhania was among the seven people on the speedboat including two women from the UK and Russia and five men from India. Singhania had suffered minor injuries and was back in Mumbai for recovery.

Hari, 59, was known as "The Flying Sikh" and had won the National Rally Championship five times in 1990s. He had also won the inaugural edition of the Asia Zone Rally Championship.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)