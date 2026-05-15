Five Days Between 2 Deliveries: Sambhal Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies In Rare Medical Miracle

Sambhal Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies In Rare Medical Miracle | Representational Image

Moradabad: For five anxious days, Mohammad Alim barely slept.

Inside a hospital ward in Moradabad, doctors were fighting to save not one life, but five. His wife Amina, a 31-year-old woman from Obri village in Sambhal district, had already delivered one premature baby boy weighing barely 710 grams. Three more babies were still inside her womb.

Every passing hour carried fresh risk.

In a rare and medically challenging case, Amina eventually gave birth to quadruplets through normal delivery at TMU Hospital, something doctors say is highly uncommon in such high risk pregnancies where cesarean surgery is usually the only option.

Amina was admitted to the hospital on May 8 after experiencing labour pain during the sixth or seventh month of pregnancy. On May 9, she delivered her first son prematurely.

What happened next surprised even experienced doctors.

Instead of immediately delivering the remaining babies, doctors managed to stabilise Amina and stop further labour. For the next five days, she remained under round-the-clock observation as doctors closely monitored both the mother and the unborn babies.

Then on May 14, labour pain returned. Amina delivered another son and two daughters.

Doctors said the pregnancy itself was extremely rare because all four babies were developing in separate sacs inside the womb. The condition had been detected during an ultrasound in the second month of pregnancy.

The months leading to the delivery were filled with uncertainty. Amina battled liver complications and fluctuating blood pressure during pregnancy. Her condition deteriorated several times, forcing repeated hospital admissions.

Despite financial and emotional stress, the family continued visiting the hospital every few weeks for check-ups and treatment.

Now, inside the neonatal care unit, the four newborns are under constant observation. One baby is stable and healthy, while two others still require special care. The first child born is being fed with the mother’s milk and doctors say his condition is stable.

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For Alim, who runs a small grocery store in the village, the past week has been overwhelming.

“We only prayed that my wife and children survive,” he said while thanking the doctors and hospital staff.

The medical team handling the case included Dr Shubhra Agrawal, Dr Purti, Dr Roli and Dr Monica along with nursing staff and neonatal specialists.

Doctors said quadruplet pregnancies are among the most difficult cases in obstetrics because both the mother and babies remain at constant risk throughout the pregnancy and delivery.

But in one hospital room in Moradabad this week, fear slowly turned into relief as the cries of four newborns filled the air.