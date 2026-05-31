 Five Arrested In Kolkata For Attack On TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; Two Accused Identified As Party Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFive Arrested In Kolkata For Attack On TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; Two Accused Identified As Party Workers

Five Arrested In Kolkata For Attack On TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; Two Accused Identified As Party Workers

Kolkata Police arrested five people on Sunday over an alleged attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, officials said. Police said the arrests followed overnight raids based on video footage and a suo motu case was registered. Reports claimed two arrested persons were TMC workers, while the party linked one to BJP rallies.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
Five Arrested In Kolkata For Attack On TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; Two Accused Identified As Party Workers
Abhishek Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Five people on Sunday were arrested over an attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee at Sonarpur in south 24 Parganas.

Police Investigation

According to police officials, based on video footage collected from the area, the police had conducted raids overnight and arrested five people.

It is reportedly being said that out of five people two of them Joy Sengupta and Akash Gayen are TMC workers.

The police sources mentioned that they have registered a suo motu case in the matter.

Sengupta's Family Defense

Joy Sengupta’s wife accepted that since 1998 her husband has been active in TMC and also that he can’t think of hitting Abhishek Banerjee.

Akash Gayen’s mother said that her son was not actively involved in politics but was close to former TMC MLA Lovely Maitra and used to work for TMC at the local level.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Gets Full-Time DGP After 4 Years, Rajeev Krishna Appointed Top Cop
Uttar Pradesh Gets Full-Time DGP After 4 Years, Rajeev Krishna Appointed Top Cop

TMC's Counter-Claim

However, TMC posted Joy Sengputa’s photo while he had attended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s rallies.

On the other hand, after Abhishek Banerjee another TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was beaten on his head in Hooghly’s Chanditala, as cops tried to control the crowd.

Black flags and ‘chor, chor’ chants were also raised against him.

Kalyan however, blamed BJP for the attack.

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar rubbishing the claims said that the fallout was due to ‘infighting’ within TMC.

Follow us on