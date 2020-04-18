Five arrested after scores of people attend temple chariot festival in Karnataka

The annual chariot festival of Lord Siddalingeshwara temple in Ravoor village in Chittapur taluk was organised on Thursday morning for about 15-20 minutes despite the management agreeing not to go ahead with it in view of the lockdown.

Kalaburagi is one of the major COVID-19 hotspots where the first coronavirus death in the country had taken place. Till Thursday, the district has reported 20 positive cases, including three deaths. There are 14 active cases undergoing treatment in the district.

Karnataka registered 12 new Covid positive cases in the past 19 hours, comprising a teenager boy among 11 male patients, raising the state's tally to 371, an official said on Saturday. Discharges rose by four in the past 19 hours from 88 to 92.