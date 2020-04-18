Latest coronavirus update: 44 more test positive, Karnataka tally 359

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday witnessed the sharpest rise in Covid-19 cases with 44 testing positive, taking the tally to 359. But the big worry is Bengaluru and Mysuru. While Bengaluru saw 10 new cases, Mysuru was a notch up with 11.

Both Bengaluru and Mysuru are hotspots. The Health Dept said the numbers are going up as more tests are being conducted across the state. So far, 13 people have died due to Covid in the State.