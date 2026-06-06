FIRST VISUALS OUT! Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Spotted At Delhi Airport Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest |

New Delhi: The first visuals of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke after his arrival in India have surfaced online, drawing widespread attention ahead of the group's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

STORY | Cockroach Janta Party founder Dipke arrives in Delhi, urges peaceful Jantar Mantar protest



Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to… pic.twitter.com/9MsZdBuRug — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2026

Videos and photographs circulating on social media show Dipke at Delhi airport shortly after landing. Dressed in a white T-shirt paired with a black hoodie and a black cap, the activist appeared calm and composed as he interacted with people around him. The visuals quickly went viral, with supporters sharing clips of his arrival across social media platforms.

Soon after landing, Dipke posted a message on X urging supporters to maintain peace during the planned demonstration. “Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!” he wrote.

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The protest, organised by the youth group founded by Dipke, is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and pressing for reforms in the education sector. Hours before his arrival, the organisation issued a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Pradhan from the Union Cabinet.

Delhi On Alert, Security Ramped Up

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have tightened security arrangements across the national capital ahead of the proposed protest. More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across New Delhi district and other strategic locations as a precautionary measure. Enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at Indira Gandhi International Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border entry points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states.

With Dipke now in the capital and his supporters preparing to assemble on Saturday, all eyes are on Delhi as the proposed demonstration over education reforms and the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation gathers momentum.