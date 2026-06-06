Delhi On Alert: 1,000+ Cops Deployed Ahead Of Cockroach Janata Party's Jantar Mantar Protest |

New Delhi: Security was tightened majorly across the national capital ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with more than 1,000 police personnel deployed across New Delhi district and other strategic locations as a precautionary measure.

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According to officials, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at key transit hubs, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border checkpoints connecting Delhi with neighbouring states. Police teams have also been stationed at sensitive locations, busy marketplaces and major intersections to maintain law and order amid expectations of a large gathering.

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Authorities had informed that no formal request seeking permission for the protest had been received so far. However, security preparations are being carried out based on intelligence inputs gathered through social media monitoring and other channels.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Lands In India

The heightened security comes as Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived in India ahead of the proposed demonstration. Soon after landing, Dipke posted on X, urging supporters to maintain peace during the protest.

“Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!” he wrote.

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The protest has been organised to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and push for reforms in the education sector. Hours before Dipke's arrival, the organisation issued a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Pradhan from the Union Cabinet.

According to organisers, supporters have been asked to assemble outside the Parliament Street Police Station at 9 am, from where Dipke and a group of activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, plan to seek permission for a peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

Organisers have repeatedly appealed to supporters not to gather at the airport and instead proceed directly to the police station. “Tomorrow, we will reset the education system of this country. Make sure that our voices can’t be ignored anymore. We reclaim this democracy and this beautiful nation of ours,” CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said ahead of the protest.

With activists expected to gather in major numbers, Delhi Police are maintaining a high level of vigilance. Authorities have not yet publicly clarified whether permission for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar will be granted. The situation continues to be closely monitored as the capital prepares for the planned protest.