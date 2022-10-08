First time in India: Centenarian undergoes successful brain surgery at Faridabad's Asian Hospital

An otherwise healthy and energetic centenarian, Sriram was bedridden for a month | FPJ

Sriram, a 106-year-old man from Faridabad, Sector 28, successfully underwent a complicated brain surgery performed by a team of surgeons at the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (Asian Hospital), Faridabad.

An otherwise healthy and energetic centenarian, Sriram was bedridden for a month. He was living in a state of unconsciousness and faced great difficulty in even putting a step down to walk.

Read Also Indore: Super Speciality Hospital docs perform brain tumour surgery keeping patient awake

His family members were surprised to see him in this state as he had always led an active life. They took him to a GP, who advised a CT scan of the brain to evaluate the cause of his illness. The scan revealed the formation of blood clots in both parts of the brain which were hindering his day-to-day activities resulting in restlessness.

The family had consulted several doctors for adequate treatment and management of his condition, but to no avail.

Looking at the age of the patient, the surgery involved multiple risks during or after surgery, such as high risk of death during surgery, going on ventilator after surgery, an increased risk of bleeding which in turn can lead to shock, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, reaction to anesthesia among others.

Besides some common age-related health issues like high blood pressure, heart and lung disease and clogged arteries may make one more vulnerable to experience side effects or complications.

The patient’s family had almost lost hope of a proper treatment for Sriram when they consulted a doctor at Asian Hospital for further advice and management.

After reviewing the patient’s condition, Dr. Mukesh Pandey, Associate Director & HOD – Neurosurgery, Asian Hospital said that the clots could not be eliminated through medicines and therefore, they decided to go for surgical removal of the clots.

He added that while the surgery was not without risks, Sriram’s family members showed great trust in their team and had faith in medical advancement as well.

“We opened both parts of the brain and successfully removed the blood clot, after which Sriram was able to walk the very next day. He is back on track leading a healthy and active life like before,” explained Dr Pandey.

According to the team at Asian, he will be able to lead a normal life without any further issues.

The patient's family expressed their gratitude to Dr. Pandey and his team at Asian Hospital.