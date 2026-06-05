Firhad Hakim Quits As Kolkata Mayor Amid CID Probe In Signature Forgery Case

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Firhad Hakim on Friday formally resigned from the post of Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), bringing an end to a tenure that began in December 2018.

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Addressing a press conference at the KMC headquarters after submitting his resignation, Hakim expressed gratitude to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the opportunity to serve. He recalled that he was elected mayor by KMC councillors following the sudden resignation of former mayor Sovan Chatterjee.

Hakim said he had carried out his responsibilities with honesty and dedication but had now decided to step down as he felt unable to continue discharging the duties attached to the office. Emphasising the significance of the position, he remarked that the mayor’s chair represents not merely a post but a major responsibility toward the city and its residents.

The resignation came a day after a CID team visited Hakim’s residence in Chetla in connection with an alleged signature forgery case. Officials recorded his statement and collected specimen signatures as part of the investigation.

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Meanwhile, TMC leader Madan Mitra expressed sadness over Hakim’s resignation, describing him as a close friend and brother-like colleague. “Anything can happen in this world,” Mitra said, reflecting on their long association in public life.

During the press conference, a poster featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was visible in the background. The poster was reportedly from an earlier event promoting the Annapurna scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to women.