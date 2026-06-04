Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty Resigns, Cites Personal Reasons Amid TMC Turmoil

Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Krishna Chakraborty stepped down from her post by submitting her resignation letter to BMC Commissioner Ravi Agarwal at Salt Lake Poura Bhavan on Thursday.

Chakraborty cited personal reasons behind her decision to resign.

"I have resigned fully for personal reasons. There is nothing else behind it. As long as I was the mayor, I worked for the people, and now I will continue to work as a councillor," Chakraborty told the media after her resignation.

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She expressed gratitude to the people of Bidhannagar following her resignation, saying she had received immense support and goodwill from residents and held no ill feelings toward anyone. Her departure comes at a turbulent time for the party, which recently lost power in West Bengal after 15 years in office.

The crisis deepened after 58 of the TMC’s 80 legislators reportedly approached Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose, claiming control of the legislature party and electing expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the new Leader of the Opposition. The development has significantly weakened the position of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, with rebel lawmakers stating that he would have no role in the party’s legislative or organisational affairs.

Despite the revolt, the dissident camp has reiterated its support for former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, proposing that she serve as chief advisor to guide the opposition. Meanwhile, the party leadership has questioned the validity of the move, alleging discrepancies in the signatures submitted to the Speaker. Senior leader Kunal Ghosh claimed some MLAs’ signatures appeared on documents from both factions, suggesting the matter may require legal examination.