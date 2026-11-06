Fire Breaks Out in Karmabhoomi Express, 4 Coaches Gutted Near Punjab's Rajpura

A fire broke out in the Karmabhoomi Express travelling from Amritsar to West Bengal on Friday, triggering panic among passengers and railway officials. The train was stopped at Rajpura railway station as a precaution after smoke was spotted billowing from the fifth coach onwards from the engine.

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According to preliminary information, four coaches of the train caught fire near the Sarai Banjara area, close to Rajpura. Thick smoke spread through the affected coaches, prompting several passengers to rush out with their belongings amid fears of the fire spreading.

Railway officials initiate emergency response

Railway officials and concerned staff were immediately alerted, and rescue and safety measures were initiated. The railway authorities detached the burning coaches from the rest of the train to prevent the fire from spreading to other compartments. Fire brigade teams also reached the spot to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties reported, belongings destroyed

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. However, passengers travelling to their hometowns for the festive season reportedly suffered significant losses as their belongings were left behind in the affected coaches and were destroyed in the fire.

The incident also raised concerns over possible disruption to rail services on the route.

Cause of fire remains unclear

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. While a short circuit or technical malfunction could be among the possible reasons, no cause has been officially established so far. A detailed investigation is expected to determine what triggered the blaze.

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