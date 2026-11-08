 Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, 7 Injured, 2 Battling For Life
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HomeIndiaFire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, 7 Injured, 2 Battling For Life

Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, 7 Injured, 2 Battling For Life

Seven people were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Panruti taluk of Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on November 7. Two victims suffered over 80% burns and were referred to Chennai's Kilpauk Burns Unit. Emergency teams controlled the blaze, while authorities began investigating its cause.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 08, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, 7 Injured, 2 Battling For Life
Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, 7 Injured, 2 Battling For Life | PTI

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8: At least seven people were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Panruti taluk of Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, district administration officials said late Saturday evening.

Following the incident, teams from the Fire and Rescue Services department, local police, and revenue officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All seven injured individuals were immediately shifted to the Panruti Government Hospital for first aid and preliminary treatment.

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Speaking to ANI, Cuddalore District Collector Cibi Aditya Senthilkumar said two of the injured persons are in critical condition with extensive burn injuries and are being shifted to Chennai for specialised care.

Two Victims Sustain Critical Burn Injuries

"An unfortunate incident occurred this evening at a firecracker shop in a village in Panruti taluk, leaving seven people injured. The fire department, police and revenue officials immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All seven injured persons were rushed to the Panruti Government Hospital (GH) for first aid," the District Collector said.

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"Two of them sustained critical burn injuries covering more than 80 per cent of their bodies. We will be referring them to the Kilpauk Burns Unit in Chennai," the Collector added.

Authorities Investigate Cause Of Blaze

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion and blaze.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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