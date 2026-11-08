Fire Breaks Out On 17th Floor Of Runwal Elegante In Andheri, Another Blaze Reported At Goregaon High-Rise | Video | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 17th floor of a high-rise residential building in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, on Saturday night. The fire was brought under control after more than an hour of firefighting operations. The incident caused panic among residents; however, no injuries were reported, according to a fire department official.

According to information received by the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, a fire broke out in Flat No. 1701 on the 17th floor of Runwal Elegante, a high-rise residential building comprising four basement levels, a ground floor, five podium floors and 27 upper floors, located near Infiniti Mall in Andheri West, on Saturday night. The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade Control Room at around 9:50 pm, following which an immediate emergency response was initiated.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Runwal Tower In Andheri's Lokhandwala; No Injuries ReportedReported by @shefaramesh #Mumbai #MumbaiNews #Andheri #Lokhandwala https://t.co/jLlxotf2AL — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 7, 2026

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Fire brigade personnel rushed to the high-rise building and launched firefighting operations. Local police, 108 ambulance services and K-West ward staff were also mobilised to assist in the operation and contain the blaze. The fire was confined to electrical wiring, electrical installations and household articles inside the affected flat. Firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading to other floors. The fire was completely extinguished at 10:37 pm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, a fire official said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported on Saturday night at Moroccan Apartment in Royal Palms, Goregaon East. The incident was reported at around 9:26 pm. The fire broke out in the gallery of Flat No. 1901, located on the 19th floor of a high-rise residential building comprising a ground plus upper floors. The blaze was confined to electrical wiring, electrical installations, household articles, clothes and other materials spread across an area of approximately 10 x 15 feet within the closed flat. Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control and successfully extinguished it at 9:52 pm. The exact cause of fire is under investigation, said an official.

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