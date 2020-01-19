FIR registered against Shabana Azmi's driver for 'rash driving'

The police registered a case against Shabana Azmi's driver following her road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday.
An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver, reported news agency ANI. The truck driver mentioned that Shabana Azmi's driver was rash driving due to which the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai expressway. The truck driver filed the accident report in Khalapur, confirmed ANI.
"An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads,"due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," ANI tweeted.
Actor Shabana Azmi was injured when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, and she was being treated in a Mumbai hospital where her condition was stable. Her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar who was in the car with her escaped unhurt while the driver sustained minor injuries.
Azmi (69) was first rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri in Mumbai. "She is stable and under observation," said Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani hospital in a statement late in the evening.
