Shabana Azmi shifted to Kokilaben Hospital after getting injured in car accident

Mumbai, Jan 18 (ANI): Actor Shabana Azmi who got injured in a car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, was shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai from MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai. Shabana Azmi and her driver got injured in the accident. The accident took place near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe.