FIR filed against UP’s ‘Singham’ IPS officer for misusing his official position

Lucknow: Senior IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma who is called as “Singham” within the department for his skills and record in encounters, was booked by Lucknow police after his “wife” pressed serious charges against him.

An FIR was filed against Mr Ajal Pal Sharma Sunday night under various sections of Indian Penal Code including misuse of his official position, destruction of evidence, criminal breach of trust among others. A few junior cops are also named in the FIR.

Sharma won fame and notoriety from encounter killings, has 9 such deaths to his credit, and claims to have injured around 190 ‘criminals’. Sharma reportedly married Deepti in 2016 while he was SSP Ghaziabad. They reportedly didn’t get along. Deepti was later implicated in a fraud case leading to her imprisonment July 2019.