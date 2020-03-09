FIR filed against UP’s ‘Singham’ IPS officer for misusing his official position

Lucknow: Senior IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma who is called as “Singham” within the department for his skills and record in encounters, was booked by Lucknow police after his “wife” pressed serious charges against him.
An FIR was filed against Mr Ajal Pal Sharma Sunday night under various sections of Indian Penal Code including misuse of his official position, destruction of evidence, criminal breach of trust among others. A few junior cops are also named in the FIR.
Sharma won fame and notoriety from encounter killings, has 9 such deaths to his credit, and claims to have injured around 190 ‘criminals’. Sharma reportedly married Deepti in 2016 while he was SSP Ghaziabad. They reportedly didn’t get along. Deepti was later implicated in a fraud case leading to her imprisonment July 2019.
“Sharma first implicated me in a fraud case and sent me to jail. Then he destroyed evidence of our marriage with the help of his aides who took away my laptop and other gadgets. The cops who dealt the fraud case snatched away my mobile phones at the behest of Sharma and thus I lost all proofs against Sharma,” Deepti alleges in her complaint.
Deepti then approached the Sate administration and Home ministry directed the police station to register a case against the celebrated officer. Sharma, who as Rampur SP got more than 50 cases lodged against SP MP Azam Khan, is currently head of the Police Training Centre in Unnao. He is also one of the accused in the cash for posting case “exposed” by another IPS officer Vaibhav Krishna early this year.
