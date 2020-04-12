FIR filed against Surat Deputy Mayor, 17 others for violating lockdown by gathering at Jain temple to feed stray animals

Deputy Mayor Nirav Shah told The Indian Express, “We started supplying food to animals and birds in Paal area. If there was any violation, we apologise. This kind of mistake will not occur in the future.”

On Saturday, in Gujarat 36 new coronavirus positive cases were reported following aggressive testing in hotspots in major cities, taking total cases to 468. Three more deaths took the state's death toll to 22. In the last 12 hours, Vadodara saw 18 new cases, Ahmedabad 16, and one each in Bharuch and Chotta Udepur.