FIR Against Tripura BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain Over Remarks On Tribal Food Habits, Police Launch Probe | X - tafajjalhossai

Agartala, Nov 16: An FIR was registered against ruling BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain for his controversial remarks on the food habits of indigenous people of Tripura, a police officer said on Monday.

Hossain came under fire after a video purportedly showing him making the remarks at a party programme in Sonamura on November 11 surfaced, drawing criticism from various quarters.

The Boxanagar MLA has since apologised, saying he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of the indigenous people in the state.

🎥 | Amid growing controversy over remarks made by MLA Tafajjal Hossain, which have drawn concerns from various quarters, including the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said the BJP would take further necessary steps in the matter.Speaking to reporters, Saha said Hossain had already apologised and maintained that the issue should now be considered closed. However, he indicated that the party and the concerned MLA would decide on further action.“I spoke with him just yesterday. People express themselves in different ways, but such remarks should be avoided. The MLA and our party will take whatever further steps are necessary,” the #Tripura Chief Minister said.Asked whether the Ministry of Home Affairs had been informed about the matter, Saha said he was unaware of it. He also pointed out that meetings had already been held with all relevant agencies and necessary follow-up measures had been initiated. — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) November 12, 2026

Tribal Organisation Lodges Police Complaint

Kaushik Roy Debbarma of the Tribal Youth Federation, a prominent tribal organisation, lodged a police complaint against Hossain.

“Based on a complaint against MLA Tafajjal Hossain lodged at West Agartala police station, we have registered an FIR against him under two sections of the BNS after preliminary investigation. The probe is on,” the police officer told PTI.

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Political Leaders Seek Legal Action

BJP ally Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPI(M) also sought legal action against him.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)