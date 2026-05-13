'Fill Up Seats Based On Class 12 Marks': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Demands End To NEET-Based Medical Admissions After NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay | ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday renewed the state’s strong opposition to NEET-based medical admissions following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination over alleged question paper leaks.

In an official press release, Vijay urged the Union Government to abolish NEET for medical admissions and allow states to admit students to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses solely on the basis of Class 12 marks.

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CM Vijay Targets NEET After Cancellation Row

The demand came after NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled nationwide amid allegations of question paper leaks, impacting over 22 lakh candidates across India, including nearly 1.4 lakh students from Tamil Nadu.

Calling the development deeply concerning, S. Joseph Vijay said the latest controversy once again exposed the structural flaws in the centralised examination system.

The Chief Minister reiterated Tamil Nadu’s long-standing opposition to NEET since its introduction.

‘NEET Harms Rural & Government School Students’

In the statement, the Tamil Nadu government argued that NEET disproportionately disadvantages students from rural backgrounds, government schools, Tamil-medium institutions and economically weaker sections.

The press release claimed that a centralised national examination system places such students at a disadvantage compared to those with access to expensive coaching infrastructure and urban educational resources.

The government maintained that admissions based on Class 12 board marks would provide a more equitable and socially just system.

Demand To Restore State-Controlled Medical Admissions

S. Joseph Vijay urged the Centre to immediately allow states to independently conduct admissions for medical courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH programmes

The Tamil Nadu government argued that states should have the autonomy to fill seats using Higher Secondary (+2) examination marks instead of relying on NEET rankings.

Tamil Nadu Revives Long-Standing Anti-NEET Position

The latest statement revives Tamil Nadu’s consistent political and legal opposition to NEET over the past several years.

The state has repeatedly argued that the examination undermines social justice and adversely affects students from marginalised communities.

The release also referenced previous controversies surrounding NEET, including the 2024 leak allegations, stating that recurring irregularities have raised serious concerns about the credibility and fairness of the national entrance examination.

Political Debate Around NEET Intensifies Again

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has reignited nationwide debate over the future of centralised entrance exams and student welfare.

With lakhs of students left uncertain about admissions and exam schedules, the issue is expected to trigger fresh political confrontations between opposition-ruled states and the Union Government in the coming weeks.