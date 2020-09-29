'Fighting for 6 months': Why doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital are protesting amidst COVID-19 pandemic?

Doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital have been waging a two-front battle for months. The first against the coronavirus pandemic and another against the apathy of the administration.
Tuesday was just another day at the hospital as resident doctors staged a protest, accusing the administration of not paying heed to their demands.
Why are doctors protesting?
The doctors allege that they have not received salaries for the last six months even though they are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.
"We're fighting for the last 6 months over delayed salaries. From 106 days we've not received salaries. The administration isn't paying heed," a protesting resident doctor said.
The hospital comes under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and it is the municipal body that is responsible for paying employees' salaries.
Jai Prakash, the mayor of North MCD, requested the protestors to remain calm.
"We have cleared the salary dues of doctors and paramedical staff till June. They are being given priority as they are our frontline workers amid COVID-19. The protestors should be calm, they will get salaries on time," he said.
Continuation of a long protest
Earlier in June, doctors and nurses of Hindu Rao Hospital held protests against the working conditions at the medical facility and delay in payment of salaries.
The doctor had then claimed that their salaries have not been paid since April.
Kasturba Hospital: Another NDMC-run hospital
In July, nurses at Kasturba Hospital, which is also run by the NDMC, held protests over non-payment of salaries due to them.
Even before July protest, Delhi High Court had taken cognisance and ordered the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to release the salaries of doctors who held a similar protest.