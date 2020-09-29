'Fighting for 6 months': Why doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital are protesting amidst COVID-19 pandemic?

Why are doctors protesting?

The doctors allege that they have not received salaries for the last six months even though they are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

"We're fighting for the last 6 months over delayed salaries. From 106 days we've not received salaries. The administration isn't paying heed," a protesting resident doctor said.

The hospital comes under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and it is the municipal body that is responsible for paying employees' salaries.

Jai Prakash, the mayor of North MCD, requested the protestors to remain calm.

"We have cleared the salary dues of doctors and paramedical staff till June. They are being given priority as they are our frontline workers amid COVID-19. The protestors should be calm, they will get salaries on time," he said.