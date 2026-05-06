 'Fell Into Water, Rope Around Neck': Woman Alleges Parasailing Mishap In Goa, Claims Rope Tightened Around Her Neck - VIDEO
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HomeIndia'Fell Into Water, Rope Around Neck': Woman Alleges Parasailing Mishap In Goa, Claims Rope Tightened Around Her Neck - VIDEO

'Fell Into Water, Rope Around Neck': Woman Alleges Parasailing Mishap In Goa, Claims Rope Tightened Around Her Neck - VIDEO

A woman’s parasailing video from Goa has gone viral after she alleged a near-fatal mishap when the rope tightened around her neck mid-air. She said she fell into the sea and was rescued in time. The incident, shared on Instagram, has sparked concerns over safety measures in water sports activities.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, May 06, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
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Instagram/Sushmitha Gowrav

Goa: A woman on Instagram shared a terrifying video of a parasailing experience in Goa, alleging that the recreational activity, which was supposed to be a thrilling experience, "almost cost" her everything when the rope tightened around her neck mid-air.

Sushmitha Gowrav, a nutritionist, shared a detailed post of the terrifying incident on Instagram, a reel that has now gone viral, garnering over 2.3 million views.

“1 minute of thrill… almost cost me everything, What started as a fun parasailing experience in Goa… ended with me struggling in the middle of the sea," the caption of the post read.

"Fell into the water. Rope around my neck. Panic. Silence. Fear. No camera can capture that feeling when you realize… you’re not in control anymore.I was lucky. Someone came. Someone saved me," she added.

Cautioning her followers regarding water sports, she said, "Not everyone gets that second chance. Before you try any water sport— ask questions, check safety, trust your gut. Because some experiences don’t just stay as memories… they stay as trauma."

Netizens React

The viral video has triggred reactions from netizens on Instagram. "Never do any kind of adventure in India!! Third class," one of the users said.

Another user thanked her for spreading awareness and also checked on her well-being.

In the background of the video, the person shooting the video can be heard laughing, to which one user commented, "If those people who laughed are your friends, leave them."

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Watch: Scary VIDEO Shows Parasailing Cable Snapping While Tourist Was Mid-Air In Goa
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The video has garnered more than 2.3 million views.

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