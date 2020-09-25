Featured on TIME's list, Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis congratulates PM Modi, says would have been happier if demand was met

New Delhi: Bilkis, who became the face of a women-led anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh here, on Thursday said she was happy to have been recognised by the TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020, but would have been happier had her demand been met.

The 82-year-old, along with her two friends Asma Khatoon (90) and Sarwari (75), was at the protest site every day, braving a chilly winter last December, the coldest in over a century. The trio were hailed as "Dadis of Shaheen Bagh" on social media.

Meanwhile, Bilkis also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has now featured four times in the magazine's influential personalities' list.

In the latest influential people's list released by Time Magazine, Bilkis has been placed in the 'Icon' category. Bilkis told IANS, "I am very happy that I have been honoured with such respect. Although I did not expect this but who knows whom God gives recognition?"

"I have only read the Quran and never went to school. But today I am happy, congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too. He is also my son. I did not give him birth but that does not mater. God bless him with a long life and always give him happiness," Bilkis added.

"Our fight first is with corona, the disease must be eliminated from the world only then something can be thought of the world after that," the 82-year-old added.

Bilkis' family is also happy that her name has featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Time Magazine's 100 'Most Influential People' in the world list.

Prime Minister Modi has again been listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the magazine. The list also includes actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.