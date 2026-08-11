FCRA Amendment Bill Likely To Go To JPC Amid Opposition Demands For Withdrawal | X - @airnewsalerts

The government is considering referring the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny, government sources said on Tuesday, amid strong opposition to several provisions of the proposed legislation.

The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to tighten the regulatory framework governing NGOs and organisations receiving foreign contributions.

Centre Considers JPC Referral

According to government sources as reported by news agency ANI, a motion for referring the Bill to a JPC could be moved in the Lok Sabha as early as August 12. However, the referral has not yet been formally confirmed and would require a parliamentary motion.

The possibility of a JPC review has emerged following discussions in Business Advisory Committee meetings and outreach efforts by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. While some parties have indicated they are open to detailed scrutiny by a JPC, Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have continued to demand that the Bill be withdrawn altogether.

What Does the FCRA Amendment Bill Propose?

Among its key provisions, the Bill proposes establishing a Designated Authority to supervise, manage and dispose of foreign contributions and related assets in cases where an organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases, including due to non-renewal.

The proposed legislation also seeks to modify penalties for certain violations, including reducing the maximum imprisonment for some offences from five years to one year. It further introduces additional compliance requirements, including utilisation-related thresholds for renewal of registrations.

Opposition Raises Concerns Over NGOs

Congress, TMC and DMK have opposed the Bill and called for its withdrawal, arguing that some of its provisions could adversely affect organisations receiving foreign contributions for social welfare, education and other activities.

Opposition parties have also raised concerns that the proposed framework could disproportionately affect minority-run, particularly Christian, NGOs and give the government greater control over their assets.

Church groups and leaders from some states, including Mizoram, have similarly sought greater scrutiny of the proposed changes or demanded that the legislation be withdrawn.

Read Also Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges Centre To Withdraw FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 In Present Form | Video

Government Says Bill Is Religion-Neutral

The government has defended the proposed amendments, maintaining that the Bill is religion-neutral and is intended to address gaps in the existing FCRA framework rather than target any particular community or organisation.

With the Monsoon Session scheduled to conclude on Friday, the Bill is unlikely to complete the entire legislative process during the current session if it is referred to a JPC.

The issue remains under discussion, and any referral to the committee will become official only after a formal motion is moved and approved by Parliament.