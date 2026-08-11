Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges Centre To Withdraw FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 In Present Form | Video | X / PTI

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the Union Government to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, “in its present form”.

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Minister for Information and Publicity Rajmohan moved a resolution saying the House expresses its deep concern over the provisions in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in its present form, relating to the transfer, management, disposal and sale of the assets of charitable organisations to the Government on grounds such as expiry of FCRA registration, non-renewal, refusal of renewal, cancellation of registration, or surrender of registration.

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“These provisions may adversely affect the autonomy of charitable organisations and, in particular, the functioning of educational and social welfare institutions run by minorities,” the resolution said. Hence the House urged the Union Government to withdraw the Bill and “undertake comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders, including State Governments and charitable, religious, educational, medical and social organisations.”

The resolution said any Amendment must ensure the principles of natural justice, proportionality, protection of property rights, legitimate expectation and federalism. “While ensuring transparency and accountability in foreign contributions, it must also protect the rights of lawfully functioning charitable, educational, medical, religious, cultural and social welfare organisations,” it added.