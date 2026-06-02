Father Arrested In Sultanpur After Viral Video Shows Attempt To Drown Toddler Daughter

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district has been arrested after a disturbing video allegedly showed him brutally assaulting and attempting to drown his young daughter in a roadside drain. The incident comes days after another shocking case of violence against a child in Firozabad sparked outrage across the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused, identified as Monu alias Yogendra Singh, is a resident of Nirala Nagar under Kotwali Nagar police station limits. According to police, the incident occurred on May 30 at around 2:30 pm and came to light after a video was circulated in a WhatsApp group and later went viral on social media.

The footage allegedly shows the man beating his approximately two-and-a-half to three-year-old daughter with kicks and punches before repeatedly trying to submerge her in the dirty water of a roadside drain. Local residents present at the scene reportedly intervened and attempted to rescue the child.

Police said the accused also created panic in the area by aggressively shaking and attempting to break a house door during the incident.

After taking cognisance of the viral video, Nirala Nagar outpost in-charge Vinod Kumar Sharma initiated an inquiry. The video was treated as a key piece of evidence, and a case was registered against the accused under serious charges.

Police arrested Monu alias Yogendra Singh and produced him before a court, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.