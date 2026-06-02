 Father Arrested In Sultanpur After Viral Video Shows Attempt To Drown Toddler Daughter
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Father Arrested In Sultanpur After Viral Video Shows Attempt To Drown Toddler Daughter

A Sultanpur man was arrested after a viral video allegedly showed him beating his toddler daughter and repeatedly attempting to drown her in a roadside drain. The incident occurred on May 30 and was reported after footage surfaced on a WhatsApp group. Police registered a case, arrested the accused, and sent him to jail.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 02, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Father Arrested In Sultanpur After Viral Video Shows Attempt To Drown Toddler Daughter

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district has been arrested after a disturbing video allegedly showed him brutally assaulting and attempting to drown his young daughter in a roadside drain. The incident comes days after another shocking case of violence against a child in Firozabad sparked outrage across the state.

The accused, identified as Monu alias Yogendra Singh, is a resident of Nirala Nagar under Kotwali Nagar police station limits. According to police, the incident occurred on May 30 at around 2:30 pm and came to light after a video was circulated in a WhatsApp group and later went viral on social media.

The footage allegedly shows the man beating his approximately two-and-a-half to three-year-old daughter with kicks and punches before repeatedly trying to submerge her in the dirty water of a roadside drain. Local residents present at the scene reportedly intervened and attempted to rescue the child.

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Police said the accused also created panic in the area by aggressively shaking and attempting to break a house door during the incident.

After taking cognisance of the viral video, Nirala Nagar outpost in-charge Vinod Kumar Sharma initiated an inquiry. The video was treated as a key piece of evidence, and a case was registered against the accused under serious charges.

Police arrested Monu alias Yogendra Singh and produced him before a court, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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