‘Paani De Do’: Firozabad Man Slams Toddler 8 Times On Ground Over Child's Mother Refusing To Marry Him; Begs For Water After Cops Shoot Him | VIDEO

A horrifying incident from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district has sparked outrage after a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a man who reportedly wanted to marry the child’s mother. Investigators believe the accused saw the toddler as a hurdle in pursuing a future relationship with her.

The victim, Aarav, also known as Kallu, was the son of Rati and her husband Sumit.

CCTV footage captures disturbing moments

A CCTV recording that has surfaced online allegedly shows the accused carrying the child through a deserted lane before violently throwing him onto the ground multiple times. The footage reportedly captures the brutal attack, after which the toddler is seen lying motionless.

Family members rushed the child to a nearby medical facility in an attempt to save his life. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

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Accused allegedly lured child away

According to police officials, Rati had recently travelled from her parental home to visit her aunt’s residence. Investigators say the accused, identified as Viraj, learned of her visit and arrived at the location.

He allegedly took the toddler with him after telling family members he would buy the child a toffee. Police believe he then carried out the fatal assault on a nearby road before fleeing the area.

Relationship angle under investigation

Preliminary findings suggest that Viraj was allegedly in love with Rati and wanted to marry her. The victim’s family has accused him of targeting the child because he viewed the boy as an impediment to his plans.

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Authorities are examining the nature of the relationship between the accused and the child’s mother as part of the ongoing investigation.

Accused arrested after encounter

Police moved quickly after the case was reported and formed four teams to trace the accused. According to SP (City) Ravi Shanker Prasad, officers later received information that the suspect was trying to escape near Mainpuri Road.

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Acting on the tip-off, a police team surrounded the area and attempted to stop and question him. However, the accused allegedly opened fire on the officers. Police retaliated, and during the exchange, the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was subsequently taken into custody and shifted to the district hospital for treatment. Latest video that has surfaced shows the accused begging for water while in police custody. Authorities said further investigation into the murder case is underway, and additional legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.