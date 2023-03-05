Fatal hit-and-run: Haryana DSP knocked down by vehicle while cycling on Hisar-Sirsa highway

Administrator

In a horrifying hit and run incident reported from Haryana’s Hisar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was killed when a vehicle hit his cycle on the Hisar-Sirsa highway on Saturday evening.

The deceased police officer has been identified as Chander Pal, a cycle enthusiasts posted in Ratia in Fatehabad district. As per reports, Pal used to cycle 50-km daily.

The incident came to light after a passerby found the officer lying on the road alongside his broken cycle.

The DSP was immediately rushed to Agroha Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries.

Media reports suggest that police have identified the vehicle that hit the DSP's cycle. It's a Wagonr car with Rajasthan registration plate, reportedly found parked in a field around 7-km from Agroha.