Three passengers of the bus were getting off at Kakkar Majra when the truck rammed into it, police said

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
8 killed, more than dozen injured after truck rams into bus in Haryana

Ambala: Eight people were killed and around 15 injured after a truck rammed into a bus near village Kakkar Majra in this district on Friday.

The incident took place on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway near village Kakkar Majra, which is around 25 km from here, when the bus from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh was on its way to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. Three passengers of the bus were getting off at Kakkar Majra when the truck rammed into it, police said. The injured were admitted in civil hospitals at Ambala City and Naraingarh. Most of the occupants in the bus were migrant labourers engaged in construction works, police said. The deceased and injured were pulled out from the bus with the help of passersby. The truck driver has been arrested.

